Dumb Money to Force Stonks Down Your Throat Again

Close your eyes and remember the upheavals of 2021. The Lady Gaga–investigated January 6 insurrection had just occurred, together with Donald Trump’s second impeachment and reports that Armie Hammer may have had alleged cannibal tendencies. Amid it all, Redditors bought up a flailing stock (then called “stonks”) to squeeze investors betting against it out of money. You may have dissociated the story, what with everything going on, but the gist is a decent number of small-time, terminally online, individual traders made some money while rich people lost some money. Then, Hollywood had a space race to make a movie about the whole thing. Craig Gillespie’s upcoming film, Dumb Money, takes the Great GameStop Short Squeeze as its subject, looking into the tale that once riveted a nation (but also didn’t really amount to the material change of much of anything), as based on the book The Antisocial Network, by Ben Mezrich.

In the new trailer, we see the typical David-versus-Goliath story — Paul Dano is the Redditor leading the stonk charge, while Seth Rogen is one of the rich people who lost out. The little people may have won the battle, but nobody’s winning the war. High-net-worth individuals Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, and Myha’la Herrold also star. Learn more about the Big Stop, this time of your own free will, when Dumb Money hits theaters September 22.