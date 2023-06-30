Dylan Mulvaney Was Abandoned by Bud Light

Dylan Mulvaney, a trans person influencer known for chronicling her transition online, is ready to speak about the Bud Light controversy. Earlier this year, Bud Light sent Mulvaney a case of beer with her face on it to celebrate a year since she came out, and she posted a video about it. Conservatives reacted extremely normally to that, of course, boycotting Bud Light and causing its stock to drop significantly. Kid Rock even posted a video showing him shooting cans of Bud Light. Does it kinda seem like Kid Rock would be shooting cans of beer on any given day regardless? Yes, but it was still creepy and weird. Mulvaney stayed quiet for a while regarding Bud Light, but, on Thursday, she broke her silence. “What transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined,” Mulvaney said. “I’ve been followed, and I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

She also called out Bud Light for its choice to completely ignore her through the deluge of hate. “I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did,” she said. “For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all, because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want.”