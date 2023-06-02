Elliot Page Says He Was Previously in a Relationship with Kate Mara

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Elliot Page is opening up about an open relationship … or at least what sounds like one, anyway. Per People, he writes in his upcoming memoir Pageboy that he had a romance with Kate Mara while she was dating Max Minghella. (Before you get worried that Mara will be blindsided by this reveal, Page says he’s still close with Mara, who has read his book. They’re also scheduled to appear together at a Pageboy event next week.) According to Page, Mara told Minghella that she realized she could be in love with two people, and Minghella was supportive of her exploring her feelings for Page. The relationship developed before Page publicly came out as trans in 2020. At the time, Page was filming 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. “This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak,” Page recalls. “I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — who aren’t fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away.” You can get your hands on Pageboy’s pages and learn more when it releases on June 6.