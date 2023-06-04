Sorry to Anyone Who’s Desperate for a Desperate Housewives Reboot

Photo: Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Eva Longoria probably won’t be taking a trip down memory Wisteria Lane anytime soon. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Longoria said she misses playing Gabrielle Solis and would be the “first to sign up” for a Desperate Housewives reboot. As far back as 2012, however, show creator Marc Cherry has said that he thinks eight seasons was enough — and according to Longoria, he still hasn’t changed his mind. “I’ve talked to him several times,” she said. “He feels like there’s no why now? Like for the sake of a reboot, he wouldn’t do it. He wants to know, ‘What do I have to say with these characters that we haven’t already fully mined?’” Longoria acknowledged that she did wonder what to do when there was “nobody” left on the street that her character hadn’t already slept with. She also said that some of the show’s messages have become more normalized since Desperate Housewives premiered in 2004. “Twenty years ago we were saying something about ageism and saying something about being a housewife, and it was shocking,” she said. “There’s a lot of things we said and did that was groundbreaking, and I don’t think it is now.” Still, these reasons aren’t stopping her from thinking about what Gabby would be up to today. “She’d be an influencer for sure,” Longoria said. “She’d be a social media mogul.” Desperate Housewives fanfic writers, if you’re out there, you know what to do.