Megan Fox Is Willing and Able to Beat Us All Up

While we wait with bated breath on that Spy sequel that Melissa McCarthy wants to make, here’s a little more in the “Jason Statham doing insane things” genre to tide you over. Not to mention Megan Fox doing sexy yet dangerous flirting. Something for everybody! The fourth Expendables movie is due in theaters September 22, and it’s got a loaded automatic of shooting stars, including returners Statham, Sylvester Stalone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture, alongside newbies to the franchise like Fox, 50 Cent, and Andy Garcia. The trailer gives you exactly what you’d want from one of these films: lots of action, lots of tilty cameras, and a bunch of one-liners, like 50 Cent reminding the guys with guns not to shoot him: “Remember this face. Don’t shoot it by accident.” 50, you minx, these are professionals! This is coming out the month after Meg 2: The Trench comes out on August 4, and we’re starting to think it might be a good idea to have a new Statham alongside a Meg/Megan movie in theaters each month. Put the man in M3GAN 2! He’d beat that doll to a pulp.

