It’s Time to Celebrate Your Favorite Famous Fathers

After spending the past year calling all of our favorite celebrities “mother” and “daddy,” it’s finally the appropriate time to shout out the famous fathers on our feeds. Actor Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year, was honored by his wife Emma Heming Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore on Instagram. “Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones,” wrote Heming Willis. “Where it might not be ‘conventional,’ what he’s teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience.” Moore also shared a heartfelt message for her ex-husband and the father of her children, as well as a Happy Birthday message to her co-parenting partner, Heming Willis, on her Instagram stories.
However, it cannot truly be a Father’s Day celebration without acknowledging everyone’s favorite cartoon dog that makes us cry happy tears: Bandit Heeler from Bluey. The Bluey Instagram page posted a montage of Bandit’s best moments, accompanied by the “Jupiter” song a.k.a. a recipe for emotional disaster. Below are some more sweet, Father’s Day messages from celebrities and celebrity cartoon dogs alike.