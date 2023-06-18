It’s Time to Celebrate Your Favorite Famous Fathers

Bruce Willis and daughter Scout Willis; The Heeler Family. Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

After spending the past year calling all of our favorite celebrities “mother” and “daddy,” it’s finally the appropriate time to shout out the famous fathers on our feeds. Actor Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year, was honored by his wife Emma Heming Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore on Instagram. “Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones,” wrote Heming Willis. “Where it might not be ‘conventional,’ what he’s teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience.” Moore also shared a heartfelt message for her ex-husband and the father of her children, as well as a Happy Birthday message to her co-parenting partner, Heming Willis, on her Instagram stories.

However, it cannot truly be a Father’s Day celebration without acknowledging everyone’s favorite cartoon dog that makes us cry happy tears: Bandit Heeler from Bluey. The Bluey Instagram page posted a montage of Bandit’s best moments, accompanied by the “Jupiter” song a.k.a. a recipe for emotional disaster. Below are some more sweet, Father’s Day messages from celebrities and celebrity cartoon dogs alike.

Bruce Willis

Bandit Heeler

David Beckham

Mariah Carey’s father, Alfred Roy Carey

Happy Father’s Day to all!

Remembering my Father, the late Alfred Roy Carey “Shining like a sunflower up in the sky” 🌻🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/YanWNQoHKI — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 18, 2023

Tom Pelphrey

Scott Swift (Taylor Swift’s dad)

Pittsburgh thank you for making me feel sooooo at home in my home state. I mean… You broke the all time attendance record and we got to be the first tour to play your stadium twice. Thank you so much for everything this weekend. You were a mesmerizing crowd, like beyond 🥰😍… pic.twitter.com/1bQmtJA5SS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2023

Kurt Russell

The KarDadshians