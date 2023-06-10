Fellow Clock Enthusiast Flavor Flav Proves He’s the #1 Swiftie

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It’s hard not to be surprised when someone is a Swiftie. Blondie’s influence is truly universal. Who hasn’t cried over an ex during their birthday party? Or allegedly had a fling with someone that no one wanted you to date. Flavor Flav —yes, the clock enthusiast from Public Enemy — is most definitely a Swiftie and isn’t afraid to show it; it’s been there all along. C’mon, the Flavor of Love star is a hopeless romantic and is clearly a fan of timepieces, just like Swift. He was spotted at the Eras Tour in Detriot for Night 1, collecting friendship bracelets from fellow fans. “This is crazy!” he said in his TikTok as he showed off his decorated wrist. He wore a “I knew she was trouble” shirt with a red clock and jacket — clearly a fan of the Fearless Era. Flav got a chance to see “I Almost Do” from Red (TV) and “Haunted” live from the upcoming Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (other Swifties were definitely a little jealous of the latter.) Maybe Swift’s “It’s a clock” Easter Egg might’ve been to shout out her number #1 fan.