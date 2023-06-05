The Fugees Reunited for Maybe the Last Time at Roots Picnic

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

After scrapping a reunion tour last year, the Fugees settled the score at Roots Picnic 2023, reuniting for a mini-set during Lauryn Hill’s headlining performance. Hill sang on the final day of the Philadelphia festival organized by the Roots, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill — and the party only continued when Wyclef Jean and Pras joined her. They performed five Fugees songs together including “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” “Ready or Not,” and a set-closing “Fu-Gee-La.” The mood onstage was joyful with Hill declaring, “These are my brothers!” after they performed “How Many Mics.”

This may have been Hill’s last time performing with her brothers for a while, though, as Pras is soon set for sentencing after being found guilty on charges related to an international financial conspiracy. (Pras was only one of many problematic guests at the weekend’s festivities, which included headliners Dave Chappelle and Lil Uzi Vert and podcast guests like DJ Akademiks and Charlamagne tha God.) But, as always with the Fugees, better late than never.