Much Like Richard Nixon, Futurama Won’t Die

Foolish network executives — you think you can cancel Futurama? No, no. All you can do is postpone its inevitable return. Futurama is coming back for a second time, ten years after its second cancellation. The show first aired in 1999 on Fox, was canceled in 2003, then was brought back by Comedy Central in 2008, before getting canceled again in 2013. Now, it’s Hulu’s turn. The official trailer, released June 28, shows us that the Futurama we came to love anytime between Y2K and now has not died — it’s just been updated. We’ve got crypto jokes, Amazon Alexa jokes, and a virus that sounds suspiciously similar to a certain other virus you might have heard about over the past three years. The show is also dealing with the fallout from its second series finale, with Leela and Fry married but not remembering any of their past married life together. The cast includes almost all of the original members such as Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman, and even John DiMaggio, following a tussle with Disney over his paycheck. We await its third cancellation and revival on a yet-unheard-of streaming service with glee, because unlike Seymour Asses, this is a show that will never die.

