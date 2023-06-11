Garth Brooks Will Serve Bud Light at His Nashville Bar

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

One thing not on the menu at country music legend Garth Brooks’ new Nashville bar: transphobia. Brooks, who’s set to open Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk in Nashville’s lower Broadway area later this summer, shared his thoughts on the Bud Light boycott during a panel at Billboard Country Live this week. “I want it to be a place you feel safe in. I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are,” Brooks said, referring to the transphobic backlash faced by Bud Light following their partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Brooks continued, “It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this: if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an asshole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.” We have some suggestions in that case.