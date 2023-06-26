Elton Said Good-bye at Glastonbury With a Lotta Help From His Friends

Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Elton John took the stage at the final night of Glastonbury for his own final performance in his home country, one of the last shows of his farewell tour. The two-hour set strayed from the typicalFarewell Yellow Brick Road tour, instead opening with John’s first performance of “Pinball Wizard” since 2009. John also performed “Are You Ready for Love?” for the first time since 2014, joined by Gabriels singer Jacob Lusk and the London Community Gospel Choir. From there, the duets just kept coming. Singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez joined John for Sanchez’s own TikTok hit “Until I Found You”; absent a Britney Spears appearance, Brandon Flowers of the Killers helped out on “Tiny Dancer”; and John’s friend Rina Sawayama took Kiki Dee’s part on the live rarity “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” And if all that love for John doesn’t already have you in your feels, well, he also dedicated “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” to George Michael on what would’ve been his 60th birthday. John ended the set, fittingly, with a long, long performance of “Rocket Man.”

Elton John & Brandon Flowers performing ‘Tiny Dancer’ tonight at Glastonbury 😍



pic.twitter.com/PxcT4UexUr — The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevival_) June 25, 2023

Elton John performing 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart’ live at Glastonbury with Rina Sawayama 🔥#Glastonbury #Glastonbury23 #EltonJohn pic.twitter.com/49TJkHGKmO — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 25, 2023

The Glastonbury show comes after John’s blowout final American show, at Dodger Stadium last fall in a symbolic full-circle moment for his career. Guests at that show included Brandi Carlile, Dua Lipa, and even Kiki Dee herself. John still has a few more European shows on his final run before it’s set to conclude July 8 in Stockholm. Watch for if he performs with the ABBA holograms there.