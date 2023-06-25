Glastonbury Crowd Helps Lewis Capaldi Finish Song

Photo: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

The crowds at Glastonbury this year have proved themselves able to help a performer in crisis. After Lana Del Rey’s power was cut off on Saturday night, the audience joined her in an a cappella rendition of “Video Games.” Lewis Capaldi also experienced the Glastonbury spirit during his set on Saturday. Capaldi, who has been open about his anxiety and Tourette’s syndrome diagnosis, lost his voice while performing “Someone You Love.” The crowd stepped in to finish the song for him. After the performance, Capaldi told the crowd, “I freaking dreamed about this, man! If this is the only time I ever get to experience it, I’m telling you, it’s more than enough.” Earlier this month, the singer cancelled his tour dates leading up to Glastonbury, revealing that he was taking time to rest and recuperate. Watch the performance below.