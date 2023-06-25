Photo: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

They say when an old supreme dies (or gets canceled), a new one rises. Morrissey has made a great argument for the need for a new Morrissey. You know, what with all the things he’s said. Rick Astley used his Glastonbury set to make the case for himself. He joined UK band Blossoms to cover such Smiths hits as “This Charming Man,” “William, It was Really Nothing,” and “How Soon is Now?”

This isn’t the first time that Astley/Blossoms have done a Smiths set, and the band’s former members are split on the vibe. Morrissey was thankful, writing “Anything that generates interest in that tired old Smiths warhorse is testimony to the wallop it packed. THANK YOU.” While Johnny Marr wasn’t feeling it. “This is both funny and horrible at the same time,” he said. But Marr has made it clear who he thinks the new Morrissey should be: Brandon Flowers of The Killers.