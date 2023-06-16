The New Grammys Rules Will Make Hal 9000 Very Unhappy

Sorry, Grimes. Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

Ugh, the Grammy Awards are so antediluvian. The Grammys changed their rules a bit for the upcoming award season, and the big loser was robots. Songs created by artificial intelligence will not eligible for the awards, according to the new rulings. “Only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration,” reads the new ruling, per Variety. “A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any Categories.” However, it is notable that music that uses AI can be nominated for a Grammy, so long as the human component matters more than the AI component, and the human authorship is the part relevant to the category it could be nominated in. The creators of the AI are not eligible for Grammys for songs that use their AI if they did not add to the music beyond the development of the AI. Buckle up Tony Awards, you’re gonna have to make a decision on holograms soon.

Taking a page from Grammy winner Dua Lipa, the Grammys have New Rules. The other changes is that they’ve yet again altered the number of nominees that will be present in the major categories, from ten back down to eight. The major categories include Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist. The change to have ten nominees occurred in 2021, just three years after the nominee count was bumped up to eight from five in 2018, according to the New York Times. That means there have been three alterations to the category count in just five years, and, honestly, a 5/3 time signature doesn’t exist for a reason.