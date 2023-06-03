Grown-ish’s Celebrity Guest-Star List Just Keeps Growing

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Johnny Nunez/WireImage, Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Grow big or go home, right? It looks like someone splurged on the casting budget for the upcoming sixth and last season of Grown-ish. Per Deadline, Freeform announced at the ATX Festival on Saturday that Kelly Rowland will play a psych professor on the show, while Latto will bring big, big energy as a wine rep. Freeform also confirmed at the festival that Omarion and NLE Choppa are both going to make appearances as themselves. Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, and the Free Nationals were all previously announced as guest stars. Grown-ish, a spinoff of Kenya Barris’s ABC sitcom Black-ish, initially centered on Yara Shahidi’s fashion-forward character, Zoey. Season five started following Zoey’s brother Junior (Marcus Scribner) in his freshman year of college. Other cast members include Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins. Grown-ish’s final season premieres on June 28 — based on the preview clip below, we’re in for a star-studded summer.