Gunna Corrects the Record on ‘bread & butter’

Nearly six months after leaving prison for a racketeering charge related to the Atlanta collective YSL, Gunna is back — and ready to clear up a few things. The song opens with clips of news reports about Gunna’s indictment and his plea deal, an “Alford plea” that allowed him to plea guilty while maintaining his innocence. In the first verse, Gunna hits at the rappers who judged him for the plea — like Lil Durk, who said he wouldn’t work with Gunna because “he told.” “You bitch-ass n- - - - - got me as the topic of the chat,” he raps. “You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat.” The second verse gets more specific about his case, with Gunna saying he took his deal specifically so he wouldn’t have to testify. “Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on ’em,” he raps. “On whatever you n- - - - - on, then trust me, I’ma stand on it / Lawyers and the DA did some sneaky shit, I fell for it.” Otherwise, the song is Gunna back in his typical bag, a low-key, rhythmic trap track paired with a cinematic black-and-white visual. After all, that is his bread and butter.

