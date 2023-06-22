Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad Are Reuniting for Something Incredible

Rannells & Gad. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Say “Hello!” — to the stars of Gutenberg! The Musical! on Broadway, Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad. The original Book of Mormon stars are reuniting over a decade after their breakout performances, returning to the Great White Way two by — well, just them two. The musical will start previews September 15, open October 12, and close January 28 at the James Earl Jones Theater. The comedy, developed by Scott Brown and Anthony King at Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, is a satire of musicals that first ran Off Broadway in 2006. It’s set at a backer’s audition where two musical writers are attempting to launch their show about the inventor of the printing press, whom they don’t know too much about, while playing all the roles in the process. The Broadway run will be directed by Moulin Rouge!’s Alex Timbers, who directed the show Off Broadway and suggested the musical to Gad a few years ago, the New York Times reported. Gad, who hasn’t been on Broadway since Book of Mormon, then brought the idea to Rannells. “There is no bigger passion as an actor than being on a stage,” Gad told the Times. “It’s how I got my start, and I’ve missed it.” Now he’s on a his mission with his old partner — time to do something incredible.