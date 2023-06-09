Jocelyn Drops Comeback Single ‘World Class Sinner’

Photo: HBO

Jocelyn is freaking back! After canceling her last tour, the pop star returned with “World Class Sinner,” a sexy synth-pop bop that finds her declaring she’s “just a freak.” We can only hope Jocelyn has the choreography down for the music video. The lyrics aren’t the only drama here. We hear the song came out after intense disagreement between Jocelyn and her team about whether this was the right way for her to return from her rumored nervous breakdown. It’s not the best we’ve heard from Jocelyn — she doesn’t sound like she has passion for the song — but we can’t deny we’ll have that hook stuck in our heads for the rest of the day.

If none of that made sense to you, blame the Weeknd. After the premiere of his HBO show with Sam Levinson, The Idol, last Sunday, Jocelyn’s big single from the episode, performed by Lily-Rose Depp, is now out (along with the theme, “Lure”). The Weeknd previously said he planned to release music weekly with the show, after first dropping the show’s Madonna–Playboi Carti collab “Popular.” But for real, after hearing “World Class Sinner,” we may have to side with Jocelyn here — this could’ve stayed in the vault (or at least been given to Addison Rae).