Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘How Do You Live?’ Has No Trailer

If you were expecting a typical Hollywood rollout from Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki, oops. Maybe only in a world with an enchanted forest and fluffy monsters. In an interview with the Japanese magazine Bungei Shunji, the film’s producer (and Miyazaki’s longtime collaborator) Toshio Suzuki revealed that there would be no promotional materials, meaning no trailer, no voice cast list, no nothing for their final feature film, How Do You Live?. “As part of company operations, over the years Ghibli has wanted people to come see the movies we’ve made. So we’ve thought about that and done a lot of different things for that purpose — but this time we were like, ‘Eh, we don’t need to do that,’” Suzuki explained. “Doing the same thing you’ve done before, over and over, you get tired of it. So we wanted to do something different.”

There’s only so much we do know about the film: it’s based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Genzaburo Yoshino and described as “fantasy on a grand scale.” And… that’s it. But if it is anything like Miyazaki’s other films, it will be fantastical and make us cry a little too hard. How Do You Live? comes out on July 14 in Japanese with U.S. and international release dates coming soon.

45 days left before the japanese release of "How Do You Live?", the new animated movie by Hayao Miyazaki & Studio Ghibli. https://t.co/eULBw4pPcb pic.twitter.com/GwLxhEKhjc — Catsuka 💙 (@catsuka) May 30, 2023