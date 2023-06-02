Serving Memes in a God-Honoring Way: How Online Were You in May?

Insular community breakouts or temporary main characters who get plucked by the algorithm and placed all over our feeds for a few days before receding back into the shadows. Think: West Elm Caleb.

Couch guy can finally breathe a sigh of relief, because there’s a new piece of furniture causing problems. On May 20, TikTok’s @yafavvmandaa posted a video of an allegedly $8,000 couch — it looks like the BUBBLE 2 curved sofa from Roche Bobois — she claimed to have found on the street in New York City. She documented her family cleaning it within an inch of its life at her dad’s workspace before bringing it to its new home in her apartment. The video racked up 58 million views on TikTok and 109 million views on Twitter, not because it was a lucky find but because viewers were convinced the couch must be infested with bed bugs or suffering from some other kind of disgusting ailment that resulted in it being dumped on the street. But this is NYC, where the streets are our trash can and couches are dumped simply because they are too heavy to find a better solution. While @yafavvmandaa clarified that the couch sat in her father’s workshop for two weeks without bed bugs appearing and emphasized just how deeply it was cleaned, Twitter had already taken the meme and ran with it. Not even the emergence of a second weird-looking couch could stop them.

Why it’s a 3: In the words of Twitter’s @itslynxie, “Legit I touch grass for 2 seconds and all of a sudden the world is in shambles over a couch.” Still, 170 million views is more than the number of people who voted in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

These days, it feels like Tarte comes up more in the context of influencer trips than it does at the makeup counter. The brand appears to be distracting customers from its infamously noninclusive Shape Tape foundation gaffe by taking influencers on swanky trips to places like Dubai and Prince’s estate on Turks and Caicos, but the strategy backfired the first week of May, when two different creators of color accused the brand of shafting them on these trips due to their race. On May 2, Cynthia Victor alleged that despite having a larger following than other creators on the “Tarte Island” trip to Turks and Caicos, she was given a smaller room and booked on a shorter trip than others who got to stay for multiple “seasons” while some creators were shuffled in and out. On May 4, Bria Jones said in a now-deleted video that she was similarly misled when she was invited to Miami for the Formula 1 Grand Prix but not during the dates of the main race, which other creators on the trip had been invited to. “I will be damned, as a Black creator, if I accept anything other than equal treatment on these trips,” she said.

Jones ultimately bowed out of the trip, but a new wave of discourse ensued when two other Black creators, Fannita and SpecsandBlazers, announced their plans to go on the trip and were dismissive toward people who asked them about their thoughts on attending this trip given Jones’s experience. The lack of solidarity, plus instances in videos that could be interpreted as shade toward Jones, were ultimately not worth some free lip gloss.

In response to Victor and Jones’s videos, CEO Maureen Kelly posted a video she later deleted in which she dodged the conversation surrounding race. It wasn’t until @CultureWork, a TikTokker with 60,000 followers who prefers to remain anonymous, made her own video pointing this out along with Tarte’s history of letting down their Black customers, that the conversation shifted away from the influencers and toward the history of Tarte itself. @CultureWork pressed the company and its CEO to share an update on the pledges they’d made during the Black Lives Matter movement of 2020 and revealed that she was blocked on TikTok by both the brand account and Kelly herself after her initial TikTok.

Why it’s a 3: This isn’t just about drama around an influencer trip gone wrong but Tarte’s apparent pattern of overlooking its Black customers. Tarte’s reckoning with its lack of diversity has been a long time coming, and as we reach the three-year anniversary of the 2020 Black Lives Matter marches, we’re starting to clearly see which companies’ pledges to equity and inclusion never moved beyond an Instagram post.