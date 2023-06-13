Instagram Boyfriend Jeff Bezos Just Inspired Another White Lotus

Photo: MEGA/GC Images

Your boyfriend might actually have something in common with Jeff Bezos. Does this mean you’re dating one of the most wealthy people alive? Ok, no. My condolences. But your partner and Amazon big boy Jeff Bezos both have probably been asked to take just one more picture, this time with the phone tilted back. No, not like that. Instagram boyfriend Bezos was spotted taking photos of his alleged fiancée Lauren Sánchez on a super fancy yacht off the coast of Portofino, Italy. It’s like a deleted scene from The White Lotus, except there are no gays trying to murder anyone. However, trust that this won’t be Bezos’s last photography journey since Mike White is probably inspired as hell after seeing these images of a very rich man learning his girl’s angles. Maybe Stanley Tucci or Jason Statham can show off their biceps while taking a photo of the ghost of Jennifer Coolidge. The White Lotus: Amazon Warehouse is currently being developed on a laptop near you.