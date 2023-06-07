Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Executive Producer, Has Notes

Jenna Ortega Photo: Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega’s foot has remained down in the Wednesday writers’ room. In a Variety Actors on Actors chat with The Great star Elle Fanning, Ortega discussed her role as series producer and which aspects of the show fall under the actress’s purview. “With a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved, I didn’t want to get her wrong,” she told Fanning. The phrasing was reminiscent of comments Ortega made on the Armchair Expert podcast in March, when she revealed that she was so concerned about her character’s decisions that she had to “almost unprofessionally” advocate for what she thought was right. “I tried to have as many conversations as possible with the writers,” she explained to Fanning. “We’d decide what works and what doesn’t. In preparation for a second season, we wanted to make sure that we could start the conversations earlier. I’m just so curious — I want to see the outfits, new characters, scripts.” Ortega even teased what we can expect in future episodes. “We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror more,” she said. “We’re ditching any romantic-love interest, which is really great. We’re going to get bolder, more dark.” Wednesday Addams would never want to be in a work that’s puerile and underdramatized.