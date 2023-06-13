Jennie Left a Blackpink Concert Due to ‘Her Deteriorating Condition’

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Blackpink’s Jennie, also known as The Idol’s idol, recently left a concert early due to health reasons. “Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition,” her band’s company, YG Entertainment, said in a statement. “We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for Blackpink and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation.” Members Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo ultimately continued the performance as a trio, and fan footage also shows the group explaining earlier in the day that Jennie had to miss a soundcheck because she wasn’t “feeling too well.”

Blackpink has been on the Born Pink world tour since October 2022, and is next scheduled for June 16 and 17 stops in Sydney, Australia. In addition to the physical and mental demands of tour life, we think Jennie deserves a break just for having to spend time with The Weeknd’s new HBO character. According to YG, Jennie expressed “strong determination” to stay on stage for the entire Blackpink show. “However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability,” the statement reads, noting that Jennie “will recover as soon as possible.” Amazing, Dy, yes. That’s exactly what we want.