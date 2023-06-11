Two delightful women with iconic dimples, who could imagine a more perfect pairing? On Variety’s Actors on Actors, The Last Thing He Told Me’s Jennifer Garner and Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph reminisce on their humble beginnings in Hollywood. Garner started out working in the costume department at various summer stock theatres before getting her big break in Zoya after moving to New York City. As she was describing her various duties while working at these theatres, (“I was doing all of the dry cleaning for the entire cast eight shows a week,”) Ralph admired her ambition: “Girl, you were doing grunt work.” Ralph shared her experience with graduating college early at 19 (becoming the youngest woman to graduate Rutgers University, mind you) and transitioning into film, starring in the Sydney Poitier film A Piece of the Action. “I know what it’s like to be at the very bottom and work my way all the way up,” remembered Ralph.

