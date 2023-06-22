Jennifer Lawrence Was the Girl on Fire on Hot Ones

Just because she played the Mockingjay doesn’t mean she can handle all wings. Early in her Hot Ones episode, Jennifer Lawrence expressed hope that she’d be “like Lorde,” truly unbothered by the spicy sauces on Sean Evan’s show. At first, Lawrence seemed to be on the right track, calmly answering questions about acting, including why she wouldn’t want to work with a Method actor (“I would have no idea how to talk to them. Do I have to be in character? That would make me nervous”). However, she eventually ended up feeling the heat — so much so that tears trickled down her face. With her defenses lowered, the actress who once said that Katniss Everdeen stole her name found herself confessing that she partakes in a certain Katniss-coded activity at her family summer camp. “Now there’s like archery out there, and so sometimes I kind of do a little bit of that,” Lawrence said. “Which is embarrassing. I didn’t have to say that. I didn’t have to admit it.” Perhaps not, but we’re sure all the Hunger Games stans will have no hard feelings about it.

Related