Jessica Chastain Is Down for A Doll’s House Staring Contests

Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

She’s putting the vision in visionary. During The Hollywood Reporter’s roundtable for Tony nominees, Jessica Chastain gave some insight into what it’s like for her to stare out at audiences during A Doll’s House, the Broadway show she currently stars in alongside Arian Moayed. As part of Jamie Lloyd’s production, Chastain is already on stage in a spinning chair when people enter the theater. “I’m literally making eye contact with people,” she said. “Like, glancing over. Sometimes I’ll hold it longer if I feel like I’m being challenged in some way.” According to Chastain, she stays in character and locks eyes with “every single person in the audience.” She’s spotted celebrities like Bono (“I thought I was going to die. That was so stressful), Al Pacino, and Liv Ullmann in attendance. If you’re getting FOMO, the Broadway run of A Doll’s House’s doesn’t end until June 10, so there’s still time for you to have a staring contest with the eyes of Tammy Faye.