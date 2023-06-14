Bravo Stan Jon Hamm Transforms Into James Kennedy on WWHL

When Jon Hamm said he was a fan of all things Bravo TV, he sure wasn’t kidding. While he isn’t an official housewife yet, he made his debut on Watch What Happens Live, dipping his toe officially into the Bravoverse. Hamm and John with an H — John Slattery — showed off their impressions of James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval during last week’s reunion, with Hamm leading the way. “Am I supposed to have an English accent?” asked Slattery before Hamm reassured him that he didn’t need one. “You’re a worm with a mustache!” yelled Hamm before concluding his performance by calling Slattery a “poo poo head” in character. We think Hamm’s next move should be a cover of “Good as Gold,” it’s the final step to complete the transformation.

