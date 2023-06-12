Bravo Needs to Make Jon Hamm a Real Housewife

Andy Cohen, this post is primarily addressed to you. The rest of you can read it, too, but BravoAndy, listen up. Make Jon Hamm, star of Mad Men, a Real Housewife. It turns out the actual celebrity is a fan of Bravo-lebrities. While on Today to promote his upcoming film Maggie Moore(s), out June 16, Hamm told the world that he’s gotten in deep and is a fan of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Beverly Hills, and New York. “We’ll see what that whole ‘new New York’ thing is all about,” he added, proving his allegiance. Plus he’s a Vanderpumper, which means he truly understands the stakes. “It’s a universe, it’s a vortex,” Hamm said of the RHOniverse. “It’s going to get us all eventually.” And it’s time for it to get Hamm, and by “get” we mean “get on the show.” I mean, he’s got a massive … personality. And he has experience dealing with conflict from Mad Men — after watching a man’s foot get run over by a lawn mower, you don’t get fazed by a prosthetic leg. With Hamm making his Watch What Happens Live debut on June 13, Andy has the perfect opportunity to give the people what they want.

Jon Hamm and John Slattery talk about reuniting after working together on “Mad Men” in their new dark comedy movie “Maggie Moore(s).”



They also chat about Logan Roy, “Real Housewives” @BravoTV, and more! pic.twitter.com/d8XXolUtZF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 12, 2023