Jonathan Majors Allegedly Has a History of Abuse

Jonathan Majors’s alleged abuse reportedly extends far beyond the recent incident that led to his misdemeanor assault charges. According to a massive investigation from Rolling Stone, Majors was abusive in at least two past relationships, including one physically; further, he allegedly got physical with peers during drama school and intimidated crew on set of multiple recent films. Most notably, friends of one ex claim Majors’s abuse escalated to him allegedly strangling her. Another source said the other ex called their relationship “emotional torture.” Majors’s attorney said he “vehemently denies” the allegations. Majors’s legal team reportedly sent six testimonies from women he previously dated or was close with to Rolling Stone, but four said they did not approve them, with one even adding that hers was not true. The only woman who approved her statement dated Majors from 13 to 18 and said he was “sweet, kind, and gentle.”

Majors also allegedly made members of the costume department cry on the set of his 2022 movie Devotion, per the report. A source involved in the production called the situation “borderline abusive” and said Majors seemed to take “some kind of sick pleasure” in the situation. Crew reportedly told producers about Majors, but the production company told Rolling Stone there was not a formal complaint made. On the set of his upcoming movie Magazine Dreams, Majors allegedly pushed one member of the production and physically intimidated another, which led to a complaint. (One source on the production claimed it wasn’t physical.) Majors’s attorney also denied these allegations, blaming them on his Method acting style, which “can be misconstrued as rudeness at times.”

At Yale’s David Geffen School of Drama, where Majors studied after his bachelor’s, the actor was known for his “intensity,” as one former peer put it. He allegedly got in multiple physical confrontations with others, even during scenes, and one alum said people “felt in physical danger around him.” Administrators once reportedly even sent an email “reminder about rehearsal etiquette and violence” after two separate incidents involving Majors. Pusch, Majors’s attorney, once again denied these allegations.

The allegations come as Majors’s misdemeanor case moves through the court system, with a trial set for August 3. At the same time, the New York Times recently reported that the woman who accused Majors of assault, Grace Jabbari, has probable cause to be arrested. However, as the Times noted, that is not affecting Majors’s case, and in domestic-abuse situations, both partners often accuse the other of abuse. In New York, where the alleged assault happened, law enforcement must determine the primary aggressor, and even if Jabbari is arrested as well, the district attorney could decline to prosecute her. Meanwhile, one source told Rolling Stone “no one is surprised” at the timing of the new Majors allegations. “It always felt like it was a matter of time because his behavior never changed,” they said. “He’s kind of a bad dude, and now it’s just catching up with him.”