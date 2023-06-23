Actor Julian Sands Is Still Missing After Six Months

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Half a year after he went missing while hiking near California’s Mount Baldy, actor Julian Sands has still not been found. “We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” his family said in their first statement since search efforts began. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts, with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.” Known for his roles in Room with a View, The Killing Fields, Warlock and Arachnophobia, Sands was officially reported missing on January 13. Per Deadline, San Bernardino sheriffs said they have since conducted eight searches and eight other operations to find the 65-year-old actor. Efforts have been delayed for several months due to weather conditions, and recently resumed with a search last Saturday that reportedly involved helicopters, drone crews, and more than 80 volunteers, deputies, and staff. Although Sands was not found, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that his case “remains active.”

Although missing hiker, Julian Sands, was not located during the recent search mission, the case remains active. We want to thank all the individuals who assisted in the June 17th search and the previous search missions. pic.twitter.com/TQqSvA1wAR — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 21, 2023