Kelly Clarkson Hates Love, Loves Steve Martin

This Pride Month, love and capital letters are out and Steve Martin is in. At least, that’s our interpretation of the new Kelly Clarkson single “i hate love (feat. Steve Martin),” off her upcoming album Chemistry, out June 23. On it, the recently divorced Clarkson sings about all the ways that love has done her wrong, because, “It’s a bitch sometimes / Mama, I’m sorry for using that word / But I only use it when it applies.” We’re sure your mother will forgive you, Kelly Clarkson — divorce requires the use of the B-word, and the F-word, and probably the rest of the alphabet. But her mother isn’t the only one who may have had a bit of consternation after this song dropped, seeing as Ryan Gosling also catches a stray. “The Notebook lied / It’s complicated, it’s more like what happened / So you can keep Gosling and I’ll take Steve Martin,” Clarkson sings. Hey! It’s not Ken’s fault! Still, even we have to admit that Steve Martin (who plays banjo on the song) seems like a pretty good person to have on your side. Maybe next Clarkson can star in season four of Only Murders in the Building or cover “King Tut” on Kelly-oke.

