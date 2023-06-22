The Kennedy Center Is Back to Honoring

Queen Latifah and Queen of Twitter Dionne Warwick. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

I’ll have the Kennedy Center honor she’s having. Actor and comedian Billy Crystal, rapper and actress Queen Latifah, singer Dionne Warwick, singer Barry Gibb, and opera singer Renée Fleming are the Kennedy Center’s 46th class of honorees. The show will be held on December 3 and hosted by Gloria Estefan, who is likely to get us on our feet, get up and make it happen, and perhaps even stand up and take some action. This will be her third time hosting the special. The gala program will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop, which means they should totally invite Lil Xan to perform. Surely, the honorees would love that. “This year’s slate represents an extraordinary mix of individuals who have redefined their art forms and demonstrated remarkable tenacity and authenticity in becoming an original,” Kennedy Center president Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement. “Each of them has explored new terrain, stretched artistic boundaries, and most importantly, committed to sharing their gifts with the world.” Just one quick question: Where’s Liza Minnelli’s KenCenHon? Come on, guys — give it to her. Please?