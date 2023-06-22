Kesha and Dr. Luke Reach Settlement Over Defamation Suit

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Kesha and Dr. Luke have settled their ongoing legal battle. Kesha accused the chart-topping producer of drugging and sexually assaulting her at a 2005 party in Hollywood back in 2014, then Dr. Luke responded in 2021 by filing a defamation lawsuit against the pop star, which was set to go to trial next month. Now, the two parties have reached a “resolution” over the case. Dr. Luke, for his part, continues to deny all allegations of wrongdoing. “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened,” he wrote in the joint statement posted on Instagram on June 22. “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.” His career seems to have taken no hits since Kesha first accused him of sexual assault, and is currently charting a top-five hit on the Billboard Hot 100, Lil Durk and J. Cole’s “All My Life.” “Only God knows what happened that night,” Kesha wrote in her own statement. “As I always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.” Gag Order, her final album under Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records, a deal she signed at 18, was released May 19, 2023.