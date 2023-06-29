“The right guy is an illusion, you understand that?” Samantha Jones once asked her friends. “Start living your lives!” But the right costume designer? That’s forever. While promoting her new Netflix series Glamorous on The View on June 28, Kim Cattrall discussed the levels of love she has for the former Sex and the City costumer Patricia Field. In fact, she loves her so much that Cattrall has two (two!) separate projects that have either debuted or are upcoming where she is … the only person in the cast to be costumed by Field. The dishier of the two roles is her And Just Like That … cameo that people never, ever thought would happen. So how did it come to be? “It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’” Cattrall said. “I went, Hmmmm …” One of the items on her list was that Samantha would be costumed by Field, who does not work on AJLT. “I just thought, If I’m gonna come back, I’ve gotta come back with that Samantha style. I’ve got to push it. And we did!” While we cannot wait to see what Sam will be wearing, we’re also curious about what else was on that list: Was it a bag of money? Was it a new iconic line about spunk? Or was it many, many bags of money? The world may never know.

But before she was beckoned to dress Cattrall for her HBO cameo, Field was busy dressing Cattrall, and only Cattrall, on Glamorous. “She was so busy, she was only doing me,” Cattrall reported. “We would come with Nancy Gould, who was the costume designer for the show, and we would come and we’d go shopping.” The idea of bringing your own personal costume designer around to all your shows is a pretty glamorous idea. After all, this was the woman who once said, “I don’t want to be in a situation for even an hour where I’m not enjoying myself.” Give the woman Pat Field!