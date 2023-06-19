Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Kimora Lee Simmons has taken to Instagram to speak out against her ex-husband, Russell Simmons. She claims that he verbally abused their family, including their two daughters Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons, just one day after she went on Instagram live to talk about their strained relationship. “I’m so sorry to have to do this,” she wrote on Instagram stories on Monday night. “But this man has been threatening my kids’ lives. I’m hearing so much more now. We won’t be bullied threatened or afraid.” Ming also shared that she struggles to have a relationship with her father due to his verbal abuse to the point where she “could not hear” his voice without it resulting in a panic attack. Kimora claimed that Russell threatened to “ruin” his daughters’ lives financially. “Leave my kids alone,” stated Kimora. Vulture has reached out to both Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons reps for comment.