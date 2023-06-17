Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Having a Lil’ Rocker

Photo: Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images

A little after one year of marriage, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having their first child together. Kardashian surprised her husband by paying tribute to one of his most popular songs at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. In the “All the Small Things” music video, a woman holds up a poster with the words “Travis I’m pregnant” in a crowd, similar to what Kardashian did Friday night. “Hey Travisssssss!” “Oh, he’s doing the dirty!” tease his bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge on stage while the camera was on Kardashian as she showed the sign off. Upon hearing the news, Barker got down from the stage to give his beloved some of their infamous PDA. Throughout the three seasons of The Kardashians, the couple has documented their battle with infertility and their desire to have a child together — Kardashian has three children with her ex Scott Disick and Barker has two with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Poosh pre-natal vitamins, anyone?

At the blink-182 concert in LA and Kourtney showed up and OMG!!!??? pic.twitter.com/vD8Ka7cG51 — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) June 17, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian announces to Travis that she is pregnant #Kardashians pic.twitter.com/UScRSYlv7v — kardashian-Jenner🤎 (@kard_jenner) June 17, 2023

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN BARKER SURPRISES TRAVIS BARKER WITH NEWS SHES PREGNANT AT THE BLINK-182 AT LA SHOW! pic.twitter.com/bnW9RzCw3W — Kate Cordova (@KateCordova) June 17, 2023

fyi kourtney announced she’s pregnant with a Travis im pregnant sign bcos someone was holding one in the all the small things video, nah this is adorable I’m obsessed pic.twitter.com/pKMkAvDVMj — Sarah ✨ (@searedsha) June 17, 2023