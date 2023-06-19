Aaron Taylor-Johnson Hunts for His Latest Movie

The Sony Spider-Man Universe is growing and Aaron Taylor-Johnson is its latest prey… actually, he’s on the side of it this time. Starring Taylor-Johnson, the Kraven the Hunter is the fourth in the SSU and sees him as a dangerous big game hunter with daddy issues (Russell Crowe plays his father.) According to the trailer, as a child, he gets attacked by a lion and gets its blood mixed with his, giving him superhuman abilities to hunt and kill his enemies. Joining him are Ariana DeBose as Calyspo, his love interest and a voodoo priestess, and Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov/Chameleon, who’s Kraven’s half-brother. It comes out on October 6. Release the Kraven!

