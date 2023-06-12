The World’s Heart Beats in Sync With ‘Padam Padam’

Kylie Minogue in Rush red. Photo: Capital FM

Pride Month has indisputable powers. Who knows how it happened (probably gay witches made a potion comprising a vodka soda, Rush, one of Liza Minnelli’s hairs, and a drop of the lighter fluid Angela Bassett poured in Waiting to Exhale), but a Kylie Minogue song has its grip on the world. “Padam Padam,” the new single from the Aussie superstar originally released on May 18, has become a bit of a viral sensation, leading her to perform a surprise live performance of the track at Capital’s Summertime Ball in the U.K. bedecked in red and with a slew of sexy backup dancers in pleather on June 11. N-nobody died? Well, it was still important. The song is classic Minogue — a catchy piece of electropop with a deceptively simple chorus that makes you wonder, How has nobody come up with that before? She’s just that girl.

Minogue is thoroughly enjoying what appears to be approximately her 78th career renaissance since her first hit in 1987, “Locomotion.” “I think the last moment like this would have been ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head,’” she told Hits Radio. “‘Padam Padam’ has really taken us all by surprise, and I couldn’t be happier about it. It’s taken on a life of its own, and I think this only happens once in a lifetime! That it’s happening again is just wild to me.” A big part of the song’s success has been due to its extreme meme-ability. The song’s title comes from an Édith Piaf song and represents the sound of a heart beating. That kind of meaningful but meaningless content is perfect internet fodder. TikTok and Twitter have taken to the song, increasing its popularity and making sure you can never go too long without the refrain appearing out of nowhere, much like Minogue does every 20 years on the pop charts, and forcing its way into your brain. Padam? Padam.

