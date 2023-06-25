Lana Del Rey Goes A Capella with Glastonbury Crowd

Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Lana Del Rey learned the hard way that music festivals really aren’t kidding around about those set times. Del Rey arrived at her Glastonbury set on Saturday a half hour late, and the festival subsequently cut off her power during her performance of “White Mustang.” The singer explained that she was “super sorry” and that she was late in part because her hair “takes so long to do.” In footage of the incident, Del Rey mouths to the audience that she’s sorry before leading the crowd in an a cappella rendition of “Video Games.” The clearly upset crowd sang along until Del Rey was escorted off the stage with security. Watch the dramatic and chaotic footage below.

Lana Del Rey sings Video Games even when her mic cut off ❤️pic.twitter.com/UL8l0bxXKV — lana del rey hq (@LDRHQ) June 24, 2023