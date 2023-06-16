Las Culturistas to Bring Culture Once More to Lincoln Center

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Las Culturistas, a culture podcast hosted by comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, are returning to Lincoln Center for their annual Las Culturistas Culture Awards in New York City. Last year’s show featured celebrity guests (hey, Taylor Swift made a virtual appearance last year), sing-alongs, commitments to the bit, and references to Bravo shows. Tomorrow’s show promises to highlight every high and low point in pop culture in the past year, scandoval included. With over one hundred categories and “a glittering assemblage of young comedians and celebrity award presenters,” there probably needs to be an awards show for this awards show. The show takes place on June 17 at 8 PM, with Vulture sharing the culture via Instagram from the event.

Meanwhile, here’s the list of every single nomination. Bon appétit!

Biggest Jester

Kyrsten Sinema

New York Times’ anti-trans lookin’ ass

Joker on the Joker Card - Deck of cards

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

Biggest Flop

Four Nights In Orlando: Truth Tellers

Tanya McQuoid - The White Lotus

Ginni Thomas; and while we’re at it? Clarence too!

Waterworld starring Kevin Costner

Biggest Jester Flop

Tom Sandoval

Tom Schwartz

Lydia Tár

George Santos

Kitara Ravache

Biggest Jester Flop in the Clown Square

Elon Musk - Twitter

The Green Eyed Bandits - The Real Housewives of Potomac and at large

The studios who will not give the WGA a fair deal

Raquel Leviss

Tucker Carlson

Free Them! Award for Criminal Who Should Be Free

The girls looked up at the end of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride

Elizabeth “Liz” Holmes

Han Solo

Biggest Night of Our Lives

Tonight at the Las Culturista Culture Awards!

The Oscars

When a Fag Sees Adele, Las Vegas

Youth group lock-in

Date night with the love of my life, Michael. Love you, baby.

Finalist of the Year

D’Arcy Carden

Chappell Roan

Betty Gilpin

Melanie Lynskey

Olympians

Melanie Lynskey Award for Most Sweetest Person

Sammi Sweetheart - MTV’s Jersey Shore

Toad - Nintendo

Can’t remember her name but the girl from the other night

Drew Barrymore

Free Willy Award for Animal Achievement

Jenny the Donkey

Mickey Mouse

Tortoises, all

The cast of The Secret Life of Pets

Best Skill to Have

Drew Barrymore Impression

Remembers names

Changing a tire

Fierce runway walk

A sense of play

The Denise Richards Drop Dead Gorgeous Line Reading Award

“She’s skinny, Amber, not deaf!” - Denise Richards

“Lights, camera and me without a stitch of makeup on!” - Denise Richards

“Can’t take my EYES off of YOU.” - Denise Richards

“You had me at hello” - Renée Zellweger

Diva Down Award (Person Who Fell Hard Award)

Jason Derulo

Grape Stomp Woman

Tanya McQuoid - The White Lotus

Nazi Mama from Indiana Jones

Best Religion

Mormon 2.0

“The school of life”

Long-form improv comedy

Whatever gives people meaning

Best Religious Practice

Kneeling

Anything with water

Prayer

Zip-zap-zop

Breath

Most Amazing Impact in Film

PAs

B-Camera Grip

Margot Robbie

Diane Warren

M3GAN

They Should be an Actor Award for Not Actor But Should

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Sunny Hostin

Dr. Nicole Martin - The Real Housewives of Miami

All children not already acting

Malala

Allison Williams Cool Girl Award

Ariana Madix

Ariana Grande

Daisy Duck

Elizabeth Olsen

Zendaya

Hunger Games Award for Best Huge Franchise

The Fast and the Furious

Avatar

Mario

Oreo Cookies

McDonalds

Best Holiday - Fixed Date

Christmas Eve

Christmas Day

4/20

Leap Year Baby Birthday

September 4th… B’Day

Best Holiday - Changing Date

Memorial Day

Thanksgiving

Passover

Pizza night

Personal day

Santa Award for Being Unforgettable

Sasha Velour

Sasha Colby

Sasha Obama

Malia Obama

“Breathe” by Faith Hill

Mother Award

Kelly Clarkson

Cirie Fields

Moms all across the world

Ava Max

Keke Palmer

Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef

Jennifer Lopez - The Mother

Jennifer Lawrence - mother!

Idina Menzel

Regina Hall

Slouching Towards Bethlehem Award for Chicest Book to Hold

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian by C. S. Lewis

Stories I Only Tell My Friends: An Autobiography by Rob Lowe

Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help You Find, and Keep Love by Doctors

Open Book by Jessica Simpson

Game of Thrones

M3GAN Award for Servin K-U-N-T

Backup dancers - Rihanna Super Bowl

EMTs

BLACKPINK

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

The WGA

Biggest Cultural Threat to Us

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande - Wicked

Straightio Lab Podcast

The fickle nature of NYC weather in June

Governors across America

Overselves, tbh

Best Gay Guy - Normal

A teacher

A nurse

A fireman (!!!)

“Just moved to the city.”

Best Gay Guy - Famous

Andy Cohen

Anderson Cooper

Abraham Lincoln

Bowen Yang

Best Gay Guy - Somewhere in Between

Jimmy Fowlie

Pat Regan

Governor Jared Polis

Matt Rogers

Diplo Award for LGBTQ

Hayley Kiyoko

Papi Juice

Jessie Ware

Josh Sharp & Aaron Jackson

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars

Baby We’re Looking Forward to Seeing Older

Lil Nas X

Apple and Moses Martin

Your niece

Shiv Roy Award for Best Fake Accent

Melanie Lynskey, all

Toni Collette - The Sixth Sense

James McAvoy every now and then

Toni Collette - Hereditary

Bridget Jones Award for Best Fake British Accent

Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Gillian Anderson - Sex Education

Alan Tudyk, all

Everyone doing their slay Love Island impressions a.k.a. when you all say “propa chat”

Scariest Moment in History

Hereditary lil’ diva head come off

The Big Bang

Jumpscare when you see mama you knew in COLLEGE on the street what?!

Cuban Missile Crisis

Saying “I love you” to the one and you know you can never go back… This will change things…

Education Award for Best School Subject

Yearbook

AP US History

Pre-Calc depending on teacher

Drop Everything and Read

Certainly not phys ed, speaking as queer people!

Titanic Award for Monoculture

Scandoval

When THAT CHEETO was arraigned!

Barbie﻿

Titanic

Don’t Worry Darling press tour

Best Way to Travel

Caravan

Sprinter van

Not in a huge rush

Pride float

Often!!!!!!!!!

Best Type of House

High ranch

Mansion

Apartment with deck

Lake

Anything by CeCe Peniston

“Amber” Award for Best 90s Name

Chelsea

Courtney

Mary-Kate

Ashley

Most Fascinating Language

Na’vi

Romance

American

Acts of service

“Body language! HA!” - Ursula, The Little Mermaid

Rosalía Award for Best Outdoor Live Performance

Diana Ross, rain

Shakespeare in the Park

These crust punks pretending they don’t have daddy money!

Whitney Houston - “Star Spangled Banner,” Super Bowl

Rosalía - Coachella

Kimberly Akimbo Award for Best Indoor Performance

Titanique

Parade

Beyoncé - “Ring the Alarm,” 2006 Video Music Awards

Kate Berlant - Kate

Lady Gaga on any awards show doing “Jo Calderone”

People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive

Ricky Martin

George Clooney

Matt Damon

Idris Elba

Dad from Inside Out

Ariana Madix Award for Girl, You Can Do Betta Hon

Shereé Whitfield - The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Florence Pugh - Don’t Worry Darling

Ariana Madix - Vanderpump Rules

Best Airline

It doesn’t matter as long as we’re at LAGUARDIA!

Alaska

Best Thing to Drink on a Flight

Honey, if I took off from LAGUARDIA, doesn’t matter! I’m already happy!

Ginger ale

MUNA Award for Hottest Queer

Katie - MUNA

Naomi - MUNA

Jo - MUNA

Fans of MUNA

Matt Bomer

Angelina Jolie Humanitarian Prize

Doja Cat

The Homeless Not Toothless organization

Whoever designed the new LaGuardia

Most Dominant Predator

Cheetah

Tiger

Lion

Shark

Most Vulnerable Prey

Shrimp

Kelp

Fish

Pisces humans

Margo Martindale Character Actress of the Year

Dale Dickey

Elizabeth Marvel

Robin Weigert

Norma Dumezweni

Hong Chau

Most Likely to Succeed

Stephanie Hsu

Janelle Monae

Doja Cat

Water Award for Necessary Thing

Sunscreen

“Just something to hold me over.”

Sunlight

A VPN

Doja Cat

The Greatest Showman

Hugh Jackman

Vanessa Hudgens

Doja Cat

Chrishell Stause - Real estate

Jinkx Monsoon

Largest Number

99

A zillion

“Anything!!!!” said like a mother in distress

“You Can’t Stop the Beat” - Hairspray finale

Public Feud We Want to Start Right Now, Tonight

The StraightioLab Podcast

Will Ferrell

Pepsi-Cola

Jordin Sparks

The Kremlin

Starbucks Award for Chillest Coffee Order

Grande Iced Black

Ummmmm just an iced green tea

Americano with almond. Oh okay then with oat

I’ll actually do the blueberry kombucha

I’ll have a large iced caramel macchiato

Ice Award for Best Frozen

Piña Colada

Frozen 2 - “Into the Unknown” scene

Circular ice balls for a whiskey drink

Jack Nicholson - The Shining

Coke Slurpee

Shot We Are Shooting in This Moment

Kelly Clarkson come on Las Culturistas

Pedro Pascal check your DMs

Matt and Bowen in Book of Mormon the movie

If anyone is on the Faerie server in Final Fantasy XIV, Bowen would love to do dungeon runs with you!

Any cute nice guy, friends or more

Best Length for Movie

86 minutes

119 minutes

While the bolognese is cooking

Best Length for TV Episode

58 minutes

24 minutes

Quibi

Meal We Should Have Gotten But Didn’t

Chicken française

The burger

Buffalo blasts - The Cheesecake Factory

A Michelle Pfieffer Catwoman spinoff movie

Big spicy crab soup

Normani Award for What’s the Holdup?

Fourth Austin Powers movie

The Renaissance visuals like honestly

New RHONY

When you ordered your big spicy crab soup 40 minutes ago

Moulin Rouge Award for Most Exciting Spectacle

Fireworks

Moulin Rouge on Broadway

Adele in Las Vegas

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Epcot

Sasha Colby vs. Anetra - Any lipsync

Best Word to Whisper

“hey”

“seriously?”

“liposuction”

“farted”

Best Word to Scream

“GO!!!!!”

“DIVA!!!!!”

“NEVER!!!!”

“OH!!!!!!”

Peacock Presents: The Award for Best Streaming Service

Due to the ongoing WGA strike, we do not feel this category is appropriate at this time. We proudly stand with our Guild and will give this Peacock at a later date.

Betty Gilpin Award for Big Slay Again?!

Big Thunder Mountain

Betty Gilpin - Mrs. Davis

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Michele Yeoh, all

Anetra - lyp syncing

Eras Award for Best Era

Speak Now

Mesozoic

Chunky Gold Necklace

Bleach blonde

reputation﻿

iHeartRadio Best Podcast of the Year

Las Culturistas

StraightioLab

TheDaily

Social Change Moment of the Year

Oprah - “Were you silent, or were you silenced?”

2022 Las Culturistas Culture Awards

Homeless Not Toothless Charity

Most Uncommon Accident

Trips on a snake, hits head on boulder

Hilary Swank - Million Dollar Baby

Weed in the carry on, oh no, how did that get there

Any of the shit you might see on Looney Tunes, which is fake

When you text me shit about me you meant to send to her, you jerk

Kindest Greeting

“Hi, my love.”

“Ciao.”

“Bonjour, boo.”

“Diva!!!!!!!!”

“We have been waiting for you…”

Most Attractive Body Part

Butt

Face

Eyes

Foot

Nape

Most Shocking Moment of the Year

LaGuardia is a slay????

Adriana DeMoura losing her foot - Real Housewives of Miami

Logan Roy dying and the ensuing aftermath

Best Fish

Minnow

Koi

Gold

Best Planet

Naboo

Pandora

Planet Her by Doja Cat

Best News We Heard

The Lyft XL is here to take all of your friends to the big party

Annaleigh Ashford nailed the comedy

Meghann Fahy is on her way to the studio to record Las Culturistas

Bowen Yang cast as “Pfannee” in Wicked (both)

There’s a big sale at our favorite store

Most Iconic Building or Structure

Space Mountain

LaGuardia Airport now

Stonehenge

Vanderpump at Caesars Palace

Vanderpump à Paris

Album of the Year

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Midnights -Taylor Swift

Prism - Katy Perry

Into The Woods 2022 Original Broadway Revival Cast Album

Chappell Roan’s when it comes out

Record of the Year

“Padam Padam” - Kylie Minogue

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” - Mariah Carey

“8th World Wonder” - Kimberely Locke

“If You Asked Me To” - Céline Dion

“Breathe” by Faith Hill

Outstanding Reality Competition Host

RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Alex Wagner - The Mole

Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef: World All Stars

Michelle Buteau - The Circle

Alan Cumming - The Traitors

Most Memorable Line in a Movie or Film

“I’m Peach.” - Anya Taylor-Joy, Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Are you ready?” - Anya Taylor-Joy, Super Mario Bros. Movie

“I will protect us!” - Anya Taylor-Joy, Super Mario Bros. Movie

“I will lead us!” - Anya Taylor-Joy, Super Mario Bros. Movie

“How is your baby?” - Kate Winslet underwater, Avatar: The Way of Water

Christina Aguilera Award for “It’s Just Good”

Oreo cookies

Succession

Pancakes

Aquariums

Sara Bareilles

Best Dressed

Anne Hathaway

Jessica Chastain

Zendaya

Flo Pugh

Mickey Rourke

Most Memorable Line in a TV Show

“Tutti gay!” - Old man on yacht, The White Lotus

“I, like, wipe my butt with that!” Alexia Nepola, Real Housewives of Miami

“She’s brought a ludicrously capacious handbag,” -Matthew Macfayden

“Cook MY meat!” -Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live

Ugh, fine: “Please! These gays, they’re trying to murder me!” -Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

“DEATH! To all of them!” - Wendy Williams

Cate Blanchett Award for Good Acting

Sarah Snook - Succession

Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus

Cate Blanchett - Tár

James Marsden - Jury Duty

Edy Modica - Jury Duty

Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola - Jury Duty

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tina Turner Legend Award

Scheana Shay

Kenya Moore

LaGuardia Airport

Judge Judy

Kate Hudson

Best Movie We Did Not See

Mary Queen of Scots

Hillbilly Elegy

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2

Babylon

Best Dinner

Beef Lasagna

Pizza Night

Breakfast

Best Lunch

Tuna melt

Tuna salad

Spicy tuna roll

Best Breakfast

Croissant

Smoothie

Starbucks egg bites

Best Snack

Pretzel sticks

Oreo cookies

How about some humble pie?

Best Beverage

Dr. Pepper

Ginger ale

Liquid courage

Tap

Sparkling

Joy Behar Award for Stand Up Comedy

Naomi Ekperigin

Natalie Rotter-Laitman

Charlie Bardey

Jo Firestone

Joel Kim Booster

Pat Regan

Roseanne Barr

Best Song on Hamilton Soundtrack

“Satisfied”

“The Schuyler Sisters”

“Helpless”

“Cabinet Battle #1”

“Burn”

“The Room Where It Happens”

“Dear Theodosia”

“Cabinet Battle #2”

“It’s Quiet Uptown” (Kelly Clarkson cover)

“It’s Quiet Uptown” (Renee Elise Goldsberry original song)

“Say no to this”

WandaVision Award for Television

The Real Housewives of Miami

Lucia and Mia - The White Lotus

Carolyn Wiger - Survivor, season 44

Edy Modica - Have You Heard of Christmas?

Bowen Yang - Dropping fork in Lisa from Temecula

Chris Award for Most Timeless Name

John

Jess

George

Mark

Doja

Artist of the Millennium

Vin Diesel

Shakira

Sarah McLachlan

Jeff Probst

Cher