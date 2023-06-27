Lewis Capaldi Cancels Tour Due to ‘Impact’ of Tourette’s Syndrome

Photo: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

After getting some support from fans during his Glastonbury set over the weekend, Lewis Capaldi has taken some time to reflect on the “impact” of his Tourette’s Syndrome diagnosis. He announced on Tuesday through Twitter that he is canceling the rest of his tour to take some time to focus on his health. “I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future,” Capaldi wrote. “But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.” He was diagnosed with Tourette’s in September 2022 and talked about his experience growing up with symptoms in his documentary How I’m Feeling Now. Fans have been supportive of Capaldi’s decision as well as other musicians like Zedd, who wrote: “We love you, Lewis.”