Louis C.K. Me Too Documentary Dropped by Showtime

A feature-length documentary following Louis C.K.’s Me Too downfall and his return to stand-up will not move forward at Showtime, Variety confirmed. Caroline Suh (Blackpink: Light Up the Sky) was slated to direct the project following its announcement last August at the Edinburgh TV Festival in Scotland. “I don’t think the social change that Me Too has brought about is resolved at all,” then–Paramount Global exec David Nevins said at the festival. “There’s a bit of backlash against Me Too, who has to go away and who’s allowed to come back.” Louis C.K. did, in fact, return to comedy — after he left the public eye following allegations from multiple women of sexual misconduct in 2017, he began working out new material in 2018 and dropped stand-up specials in 2020. Nevins went on to call C.K.’s allegations “a slightly different situation [from Harvey Weinstein], a great, great comedian who has come back in his own way.” The New York Times journalists who covered the story were involved in the project that the exec thought was “a very interesting documentary, which I haven’t seen yet, but I am looking forward to.” And now, no one will see it (on Showtime, at least).

