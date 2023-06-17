It’s Time to Say ‘I Do’ to Love Is Blind Season 5

It’s time to pod up at Netflix’s Tudum Day in Brazil. Love Is Blind — with Vanessa and Nick Lachey also coming back — is returning to Netflix this September for season five, but not with a little teaser of what’s to come for the hopeless romantics looking to find love. The sneak peek features a date from two singles that reveal both have been in serious relationships prior — one marriage and one engagement. Will we have more success stories to add to the Netflix Cinematic Universe or just more cast members to compete on Perfect Match? Either way, fans have a couple of more months to recover from last season when Love Is Blind premieres on Netflix sometime in September.

