Madonna Postpones Celebration Tour After Bacterial Infection

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Madonna won’t be celebrating as soon as she thought. The pop icon is delaying her upcoming Celebration tour after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection, per her manager, Guy Oseary. He wrote on Instagram that Madonna got the infection on June 24, then spent “several” days in the ICU. The tour had been set to begin less than a month later, on July 15, in Vancouver. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary wrote. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.” The Celebration tour was set to be Madonna’s first fully retrospective outing to honor the 40th anniversary of her career. The performer currently has more than 80 dates scheduled on the world tour including six nights each in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Oseary did not reveal how long the tour would be postponed or when it would start again but promised to share new and rescheduled dates “soon as we have them.”