Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Leave a Life in Plastic for a Life of Crime

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s life in plastic was so fantastic they’re ready to do it all over again. This time, though, the many careers of Barbie will be subbed out for one career: heists. The Barbie stars will reportedly lead an Ocean’s 11 prequel directed by Austin Powers and Meet the Parents alum Jay Roach, according to an interview with AP News. Production is reportedly set to begin on the upcoming Ocean’s film, which will be set in Monte Carlo in 1962 and be “glamorous,” which, given the stars and the project, is kind of a given. The last Ocean’s film (2018’s Ocean’s 8) was set at the Met Gala, for God’s sake. Roach has yet to work with Gosling but did direct Robbie to an Oscar nomination for the 2019 Fox News flick Bombshell, in which she played Kayla Pospisil, a composite character based on real-life women who were sexually harassed by Roger Ailes. The news of the new film additionally bodes well for the Barbie press tour because it means Robbie and Gosling actually do like working together enough to sign up for another project. Emma Stone, Gosling’s out here cheating on you with other onscreen wives. Make another rom-com together, stat.