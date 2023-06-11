Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Don’t Approve of Donald Trump’s Air Fan Edit

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Guess the Michael Jordan sneaker flick, Air, was inspiring to just about everyone, even those the team wants nothing to do with. Apprentice star Donald Trump posted a fan edit of Matt Damon’s monologue from Air with photos and videos from Trump’s political career to his social media platform Truth Social. However, the crew behind the film were unhappy about Trump’s venture into being a social media stan account and creating fan cams. An Artists Equity spokesperson said in a statement to Vulture that the team had “no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve” of Trump’s usage of the footage on his social media platform. Maybe he can just use old clips of the Celebrity Apprentice instead.

Their full statement is below:

“We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use. Specifically in terms of any and all rights available to us under US copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent.”