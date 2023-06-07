Bono and Chris Martin Are Team Matty

Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Between his recent split from Taylor Swift and one-half of Oasis calling his band “shit,” Matty Healy has needed some support lately. Luckily, he has some famous friends in his corner, he revealed during a performance in Dublin. (On top of it all, the 1975’s opener, Caroline Polachek, couldn’t make the show, so Healy had to open for his own band.) “Honestly, this is not a name-drop, this is a celebration of them as people,” he prefaced. “Chris Martin and Bono have sent us the most beautiful messages, packages, kind of good wishes, in honestly such a genuine way and it made us feel so beautiful.” That’s right — Chris Martin and Bono are Team Matty! It’s unclear whether their support has to do with his breakup or his beef, but Healy did follow the comments up by joking about Noel Gallagher, who recently called him a “slack-jawed fuckwit.” “We asked Liam to open up and he said he would have done it but he was busy,” Healy joked of the Oasis musician’s brother and ex-bandmate. He went on, “The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews. But we love you, Noel, get Oasis back together!”

Other than channeling his emotions into clamoring for that Oasis reunion, Healy has been leaning on his “boys,” he said at another recent concert. “As you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment, and I’m sure people have just been calling me a cunt relentlessly,” he said, stopping short of mentioning his split from Swift. He also seemed to allude to the breakup during today’s performance, spray-painting the word “Sorry?” on a white canvas while Jamie Squire, who tours with the 1975, covered Leon Russell’s “A Song for You.”