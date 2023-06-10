Megan Thee Stallion Had a Middle School Reunion at LA Pride

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is adding a new title: Megan Thee Defender. While on stage during her headlining performance at LA Pride, she reunited with her former classmate from middle school, Carlos Ruvalcaba. “Bitch, what is my classmate from middle school [doing here?]” asked Megan as she hugged her old friend on stage as horns went off. During their reunion, they danced together on stage, twerking included. Ruvalcaba later that evening posted a video of their special moment on his Instagram and reflected on their friendship: “I have so much respect for [Megan] since the time in middle school when I was being talked down being called Gay when I wasn’t out yet and she stepped in and defended me, I was a little boy back then and she always had my back!! I’ll forever be Fan girl I love you!!!”

