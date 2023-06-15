Melanie Lynskey Ponders How Much Friendship Is Worth

Looks like Melanie Lynskey’s friends can really bank on her support. In a recent “Actors on Actors” conversation for Variety, Natasha Lyonne asked Lynskey a question on behalf of their friend and former But I’m a Cheerleader co-star Clea DuVall: “What amount of money would you be comfortable loaning me knowing you would never get it back?” Lynskey initially suggested that she doesn’t have a lot to give because she has chosen to do indie films throughout her career. Still, she’s had success with TV shows like Yellowjackets and The Last of Us, so after some gentle pushing from Lyonne, she finally came up with a figure for this proposed loan-skey: $10,000. “I mean, she’s my best friend, I guess. Yeah,” Lynskey reasoned. Lyonne offered to coordinate the logistics at Wells Fargo, and noted that she thinks DuVall just wants the money “for fun.” Watch the conversation/transaction unfold in the full clip below.

