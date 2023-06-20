Offset and Quavo Reunite to Honor Takeoff’s Birthday

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Migos has been on the rocks for over a year. The group skipped a tour for their last album, Culture III, after Quavo teased it in late 2021; Quavo and Takeoff split to release music as Unc and Phew (since they’re uncle and nephew) in 2022; and Offset stopped following his bandmates on social media. Things didn’t get better after Takeoff’s death in November of last year, with Quavo and Offset reportedly fighting during a run-in after a Grammys tribute. (Offset denied the rumor, but video from his wife, Cardi B, showed her yelling at both him and Quavo backstage.) Offset and Quavo appear to have put their differences aside — all for their late bandmate. Quavo posted a picture of himself speaking with Offset to Instagram on June 18, at an event honoring Takeoff on what would’ve been the rapper’s 29th birthday. Another photo showed Quavo and Offset posing alongside other family members. “ALL for TAKE!” he captioned the photos, where friends and family wore T-shirts with Takeoff’s face on them. Offset also honored Takeoff on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday rocket man 🚀 the greatest to touch a mic!! best spirit ever!! purest man I know your heart was golden bring me peace bra we celebrate your life because you still right here I love you gang 🚀🚀🚀🚀”